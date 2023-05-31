Lisa Hochstein Blasts Lenny Hochstein for Not Spending ‘Substantive Time’ With Their Kids

There’s something in the water at Bravo and if you’re in a happy relationship, don’t drink it. Quite a few Bravolebrities started their reality television careers in great relationships. What they probably didn’t expect is cameras documenting the demise of their fairy tales.

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has been a victim of the Bravo curse. She’s currently involved in a contentious divorce with her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein. The former couple have been slinging accusations both publicly and in court. Now Lisa says Lenny is defaulting on his dad duties. Page Six has the details.

Dr. Deadbeat?

It’s getting hot in the kitchen at the Hochstein household. After alleging Lenny has cut her off and left her to buy the cheap diapers, now Lisa says he doesn’t spend “substantive time” with their two children.

Lisa filed a response this week after Lenny said she pushed him aside during a “tirade” when he attempted to get his mail from their home. She further states Lenny “abused” her and she is now in fear for herself and the kids’ “safety.”

Lenny previously implied Lisa is a “hands-off” mom and spends “very little time” with the children herself. He also noted the kids have always been under the supervision of a nanny. Lisa challenged that notion and said Lenny “comes in and out of” the former marital home but neglects to “dedicate any substantive time beyond these fleeting unannounced gestures.”

So she wants Lenny to see the kids more, but she doesn’t want them hanging out with Lenny’s new fembot. Lisa has “deep concerns” about Katharina Mazepa. No word on whether or not Lenny feels some type of way about Lisa’s man Jody Glidden.

Lisa’s attorney explained in the docs. “[Lisa] fears that exposure to [Katharina] is not in the best interests of the children. But importantly, [Lenny] does not truly have the time and inclination to spend overnights with the children.” So I guess Lisa wants him to take the kids for ice cream in his non-bugged car as long as Katharina stays home. Lisa added she “always devoted herself” to being a mom and maintains she is their primary caretaker.

It’s sad we have to say this so often, but, Team Kids.

TELL US – SHOULD LISA AND LENNY HAVE JOINT CUSTODY OF THE KIDS? SHOULD LISA EASE UP ON HER FEELINGS ABOUT LENNY’S GIRLFRIEND?