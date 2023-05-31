Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Losing Viewers at Rapid Pace

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 is four episodes into its run so far, but things might be taking a sour turn before we’ve even reached the halfway mark.

So far, RHOA Season 15 feels like pretty standard Real Housewives fare. The most recent episode saw plenty of drama, including Marlo Hampton banging and kicking against Kenya Moore’s door, despite Kenya’s child being with her in the same room.

While that sounds exciting and drama-packed as ever, the viewership numbers don’t communicate any excitement. But we might’ve known this season would be a mixed bag from the moment the taglines were revealed.

Bravo execs are starting to sweat

Yes, RHOA Season 15, Episode 4 saw the lowest viewership for the series in years. The season premiere debuted with a decent 834,000 viewers, but the numbers have been dipping since then. The most recent episode saw only 657,000 viewers and a severe underperformance with the target demographic of 18-49-year-olds at only 20%.

So far, Season 15 has averaged 748,500 viewers per episode. Compare that to last season’s average, 950,000, and to Seasons 12 and 13 with an average viewership of 1.8 million and 1.25 million respectively. Previous seasons also had a much stronger hold on the target demographic, ranging from 30-60%.

But things have been in decline for quite a while now, and sentiments on Twitter reflect the low viewership. Those who’ve still tuned into Season 15 have reported it as boring and lackluster. So, what can the show do in the future? Well, one obvious answer would be to get Kim Zolciak back asap. She’s apparently been begging Bravo for a job anyway, and she’s all anyone can talk about.

But on the flip side, many fans are calling for a hard reset, not just for Atlanta, but for the Housewives franchise in general. Many believe going in a younger direction might help reach the target demographic. All in all, Season 15 might still be too young to call it a dud, but we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake up.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 9 pm E.T. on Bravo.

