Dancing With the Stars Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome Their First Baby

Dancing with the Stars has been experiencing a bit of a baby boom. In November 2022, married pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov shared that they were expecting their first child.

“We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect,” Daniella said. “I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31’s] premiere day.”

That’s right. She danced while pregnant. Daniella was partnered with Joseph Baena that season, while Pasha was saddled with danced with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Now Daniella and Pasha have announced the newest arrival for the DWTS extended family.

Their baby girl has arrived!

Daniella posted a photo carousel on her Instagram, sharing the joyous news. “Nikita…5.30.23,” Daniella posted with a white heart emoji. The couple posted photos of themselves with their daughter in the hospital. In one precious photo, Nikita is swaddled in a taupe wrap with a precious bow around her head. She is lying cuddled in a cream-colored plush blanket.

Pasha and Daniella’s DWTS family shared their excitement about Nikita’s arrival in the comments. Fellow pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “She’s HERE!!!!!!!!! And she is perfect.” DTWS alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy posted, “How many times can I like it?! Congratulations you two!!!”

Witney Carson, who just welcomed her second child, wrote “She’s so perfect omg!” And Gleb Savchenko said, “Congratulations guys so so happy for you both! Nikita has the best parents.”

Of course, Teresa weighed in on the good news– twice. First, she wrote, “Congratulations so happy for you both.” Later, she posted, “I love her name.”

It looks like Danielle and Pasha will have plenty of help with their new little one. Congratulations to the new parents, and welcome to the world, Nikita!

