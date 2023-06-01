Vanderpump Rules Valley Village Spinoff ‘Not Dead’ According to Jax Taylor

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is literally consuming the entirety of our lives as fans. Since the news of #Scandoval broke, there is almost too much to keep track of on the show. Tom Sandoval became the No. 1 Worst Guy in the Group after cheating on Ariana Madix, a technicality that’s a little too pleasing to the forever villainous Jax Taylor.

Jax has been out of the lives of Pump Rules fans since 2020 when he and Brittany Cartwright “left” the show. We, as a society, have moved beyond a need for Jax and Britt on our TVs. Unfortunately, the two reality TV leeches have found any way possible to profit off of Ariana’s pain.

Jax recently did an interview with Rolling Stone about his “comeback” in the VPR space. OK, if you want to call a rewatch show on Peacock and the 100th cast-hosted podcast a comeback. Now, Jax is continuing to do what he does best — take a mile when someone gives him an inch and try to tease us that his “ascent” is coming.

Jax is still clinging to his Vanderpump Rules heyday

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 17003 — Pictured: Jax Taylor — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Since Jax may or may not have been fired from VPR, he’s been teasing that he’s working on something in the TV space. His strategy for a bit seemed to be taking pictures on Randall Emmett’s low-budget film sets to trick us all into thinking he was producing or something. We all know how that ended once Rand’s dark side was revealed. There have also always been rumors of a spinoff following the fired VPR cast members of 2020, most of which, I assume, was started by Jax. The rumors might have died down, but Jax used his big interview to bring them back up.

Jax was asked about the Valley Village spinoff that would potentially feature Jax, Brittany, Kristen Doute, etc. It sounds to me like Jax may have begged to be asked this question, just so he can keep teasing us. “It’s definitely not dead, but I can’t talk about it,” Jax said. He went into his classic Jax spiel of apologizing for the “moving parts” of getting a TV show. He even tried to claim that a deal about the potential spinoff was going down in the “middle” of his interview with Rolling Stone. How convenient.

Do we need Jax and Brittany back on our TV screens? Absolutely not. But to be fair, I won’t believe this spinoff until Andy Cohen confirms it himself. For now, I’ll consider it as legit as Jax’s forgotten career as a hockey commentator in Tampa.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concludes next Wednesday, June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

