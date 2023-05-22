Jax Taylor ‘Wants To Be Friends’ With Ariana Madix’s New Man Daniel Wai

Vanderpump Rules is going through a fundamental change of life situation and it’s clear Jax Taylor wants back in. Jax was fired, with his wife during the Pump Rules exodus when core cast members were axed after allegations of racial insensitivity.

Thanks to Scandoval, Jax’s input has been somewhat valuable since he had a close relationship with both Tom Sandoval and infidelity. After being maligned for multiple seasons for his wandering eye, now he gets to provide commentary on the unfolding drama. He’s also learned enough lessons to know exactly what to say.

Amid rumors Jax is returning, along with Kristen Doute, he’s been Team Ariana [Madix] the whole way through. Now Jax lays the groundwork for possible filmable content and all roads lead to Daniel Wai, Ariana’s current man. He was recently on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, and made it clear he wants to buddy up with the #1 guy in Ariana’s life.

Strategy vs Tactics

I would probably have more trust in the Frye Festival than whatever comes out of Jax’s mouth, but there’s no denying he’s doing the work. Jax is providing a master class on PR and obviously, Ariana is his open door. That means buddying up to her new boyfriend, should he appear on the show next season.

Jax said he was pleased to see Ariana taking control of the mess and not letting the mess control her. “I love that she’s doing so well, and she’s killing it,” he shared. And now that Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are enemies of the people, he wants to get to know Daniel.

Friends ’til the end?

“She seems so happy with this new guy, who I want to be friends with. He seems like a really cool guy,” Jax added. Well of course he wants to be friends. Daniel is a New York-based fitness guru with a decent reputation and good hair. Plus he’s been able to keep a smile on Ariana’s face after meeting her at a mutual friend’s wedding. And, let’s not forget, Jax needs those allies to get that contract.

Jax is also a-okay with running the bus over Sandoval and giving out the advice he himself never took. On Tom’s straycation he said, “If Tom didn’t like that, he should’ve left a long time ago.” He also feels like Schwartz was used as a pawn, but everyone needs to stop giving Droopy Dog a pass at this point.

Up next, is our Superbowl. And I’m sure Jax will have a lot of feelings on that as well.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will start blowing things up Wednesday, May 24, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US- DO YOU WANT JAX BACK NEXT SEASON? DO YOU FEEL HIS OPINION IS RELEVANT TO SCANDOVAL?