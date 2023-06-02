Milania Giudice and Antonia Gorga Post a Sweet Selfie Together at Prom 2023

Finally, some peace. Or an olive branch? Or, probably the younger generation knows how to fly above. Yes, we are talking about the Giudices, the Gorgas, and their never-ending feud. Will it move on to the next generation? Or peacefully die out.

We’ve seen all the kids growing up over the years on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Melissa and Joe Gorga’s son and daughter, and the four dor-ters Tre basically birthed on camera with ex-husband, “you old troll” haha.

And as lives were contentious on the recent season of RHONJ, it begs the question, is anybody getting along? Especially since Gia Giudice said she was blocked by Aunt Melissa online. And Milania Giudice confirmed she was blocked as well.

It’s prom

Well, we are seeing the school year end, and it’s prom time. Antonia Gorga and Milania both recently gave us a slice into their lives as they both attended the celebration. And you know Teresa Giudice and MelGo were probably holding the cameras. They both posted to Instagram to suggest they were and gave their usual adoring mom sentiments.

Tre posted a story with daughter, Milania, and daughter, Gabriella Giudice with some ‘good vibes’ encouragement. Likewise, Melissa posted, “It’s all happening.. such an exciting time in her life. Prom one! Her original high school!! One more week until the next one! Love my sweet girl.” I hope the girls had as good of a time as the moms did gushing.

But what gives us the impression that Antonia and Milana are getting along? They posted a cousinly selfie to Instagram and were all smiles. Wishing the best to all the kids.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Part 2, Tuesdays 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – IS THIS A GOOD SIGN? HOW COMES THE ADULTS CAN’T FOLLOW THE EXAMPLE OF THE CHILDREN? WHAT IS PART 2 GOING TO BRING?