Milania Giudice Says Melissa Gorga Also Blocked Her on Social Media

Both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have a whole lot of explaining to do at the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. The finale showcased the final nail in the coffin for Tre’s relationship with her brother Joe Gorga. Unfortunately for the fans, the finale left us with a lot more questions than answers.

Another disheartening aspect of the never-ending RHONJ family drama is the involvement of the kids. Both MelGo and Tre are guilty of putting their children in the middle of the feud, regardless of how much either party denies it. C’mon — Gia Giudice has confessionals. Denial can only go so far.

Now that the finale episode surrounding the Melissa Gorga cheating gossip has aired, all bets are off on social media. And, of course, the dorters have entered the chat. This time, it centers around MelGo feuding with the iconic Milania Giudice. As expected, it’s messy.

Melissa Gorga is being that aunt

The most recent drama went down on TikTok, the Giudice dorters’ base camp. There was a video posted about how Melissa allegedly blocked Gia on Instagram, which Gia previously revealed on Tre’s podcast.

The TikTok algorithm clearly put the video across Milania’s For You Page as she spilled a little tea in the comment section. “And me!” Milania wrote. Missy G, didn’t you say you wouldn’t be that aunt? All that we can confirm as outsiders is that Melissa is not following either Gia or Miilania on Instagram, but we can’t tell if that’s the result of some blocking. Melissa still does follow Gabriella Giudice, the quietest of Tre’s four dorters.

A quick scan of Milania’s Instagram shows she still follows Melissa and Joe’s kids, but not her aunt and uncle. It’s truly sad to see how this sibling rivalry has spread to the next generation. Based on everything we’ve been hearing about the RHONJ reunion, Melissa and Teresa aren’t going to help ease any of this tension.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

