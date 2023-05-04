Gia Giudice Says Aunt Melissa Gorga Blocked Her on Instagram

Not THAT aunt. On the recent cast trip to Ireland, feuding sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice got into a fight over their kids. Namely, who is still close with whom. What caused them to drift apart. And has the poison from Teresa and Joe Gorga’s feud tainted another generation.

At the time, Melissa vehemently denied adding to any drama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star suggested the Gorga kids and Giudice girls should be off limits.

So then, it was nothing short of an excellently timed zinger that Gia Giudice called Melissa out for behaving in a way she claimed she wouldn’t.

Gia realized she was “blocked on everything”

The eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice went on her mother’s podcast, Namaste B$tches recently to reveal more family drama.

The aspiring immigration lawyer claimed Melissa cut all ties on social media. The only one of Gia’s sisters that sidestepped the cull was Gabriella Giudice. She is Melissa’s goddaughter.

“It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, ‘I’m blocked on everything,’ so I’m blocked from everything from her,” Gia explained.

But it wasn’t simply Gia’s public Instagram account that was blocked. Melissa also cut ties with her niece’s private account and business account.

Gia claimed that she came to know of Melissa’s icing out in February. Her uncle shared a video with Gia’s father to Instagram. The two men reunited in the Bahamas, where Juicy Joe currently lives.

At the time, Gia took offence and called him an “opportunist.” Because of this exchange, the Rutgers University student stopped following Joe on Instagram.

“You are such a [sic] opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post,” she responded at the time.

Clearly, Gia was sitting on this information. And coincided its release with the fight her mother had with Melissa. Sprinter van moments of Real Housewives go international. And Melissa is exposed for being that aunt.

