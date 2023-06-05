Brandi Glanville Joins OnlyFans

When one door closes, another will open. When many doors have closed, thank goodness for outlets like OnlyFans. Thanks to the service, several of our favorite Bravolebrities have padded their wallet with a little income outside a reality television check.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based forum that hosts content like physical fitness, musicians, and sexy time stuff. Creators earn money from “fans” who subscribe to their personal channels on a monthly basis. And if you’re a “fan” of Brandi Glanville, this is your lucky day. She made a special announcement on Twitter.

Take a shot of Brandi

Hey if she’s lucky, she can make $10k from just posting pics of her feet like Larsa Pippen! Allegedly. Yes, Brandi joins Larsa, Sonja Morgan, and Denise Richards on OnlyFans.

She made the announcement with a flirty photo from about 15 years ago and the caption, “Let’s play. onlyfans.com/brandiglanville” Really hoping there is no service charge to hear her complain about being cheated on, but that might be saved for PPV subscribers.

There is no shame in her game and there shouldn’t be. OnlyFans is a great way to make some extra cash, especially if lucrative offers aren’t pouring in. Despite Brandi’s unsavory exit from Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the fallout, it’s not easy to get a gig right now due to the writer’s strike.

Hooking up with OnlyFans can provide Brandi with another way to make ends meet. It will also keep her busy. Many times Brandi will say too much on social media after one too many drinks, and this might provide another option. For all intents and purposes, it’s probably a good move for her.

I have not personally clicked on the link Brandi provided, but tell me what happens if you can’t stop yourself.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED BRANDI JOINED ONLYFANS? WHICH BRAVOLEBRITY DO YOU THINK WILL JOIN NEXT? WHO WOULD YOU SUBSCRIBE TO SEE ON ONLYFANS?