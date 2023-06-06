90 Day Fiancé Stars Darcey and Stacey Silva Showcase New Looks at Photoshoot

The first ladies of reality TV twindom, Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva, are at it again. These ladies do nothing without the other, and that’s translated into a lucrative career as TLC stars.

Darcey got her foot in the door. She starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days for several seasons with Jesse Meester, followed by Tom Brooks. Both of those international partners ended their relationships with Darcey. But the fashion mogul had the last laugh. She and twin sister Stacey got their own spin off.

Darcey & Stacey showcased their twin lives in Connecticut. They even partnered with Balkan men at one point. Stacey is married to Florian Sukaj, from Albania, while Darcey dated Bulgarian masseuse Georgi Rustev. The pair teased several engagements to coincide with strategic times in their reality show’s life. Ultimately, Georgi and Darcey split up. But the real love story with Darcey and Stacey is their relationship with each other.

The twins tell fans to “stay tuned”

No matter where the twins end up, it is always with the other by their side. They have resuscitated their fashion brand, House of Eleven, with a subsequent move to Miami documented during Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey.

They enjoy each other’s company, and riff off each other in a very engaging way. There’s the fashion and, of course, keeping up their “snatched” looks. All of these elements got them four seasons of solo reality TV.

But even if their show is not filming, Darcey and Stacey are constantly reinventing themselves. And they do it twin-style.

Most recently, the fashion moguls unveiled new looks at a photoshoot. In matching dresses of course. Their silhouettes were on full display with the contrasting black and white pattern of the dresses. Darcey went for a shorter version, while Stacey’s was full-length. They styled their hair in high buns, and their eyes were covered with sunglasses.

“Stay tuned” Stacey wrote to her fans. While Darcey used her favorite buzzword to say that they were “manifesting life’s magic!”

Fans flooded the post with compliments on Darcey and Stacey’s looks. Clearly, these ladies know how to keep people talking about them. And they are never afraid to try new looks and reinvent themselves. Meanwhile, the twins are teasing a new project. Let’s see what they come up with.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DARCEY AND STACEY’S NEW LOOK? WHAT DO YOU THINK THEIR NEW PROJECT IS?