Vanderpump Rules Superfan Kaley Cuoco Blasts Scandoval Affair

There’s something almost comforting in finding out that A-listers like reality TV. It seems to humanize them while also validating us. We love knowing that successful people think similarly to us. And with a scandal as big as Scandoval, how could the celebrities not opine?

When Vanderpump Rules revealed that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, it sent waves down the entire entertainment industry. Jennifer Lopez was among the most successful celebrities to give their two cents on the fiasco.

And recently, self-proclaimed VPR superfan, Kaley Cuoco, put her thoughts out there as well. The star of Big Bang Theory, Harley Quinn, and The Flight Attendant was at the premiere of her new Peacock show, Based on a True Story. It was there that an interviewer from Variety began talking to her about Scandoval.

VPR left Kaley Cuoco in shambles

Kaley brought it up in response to the question, “What’s the closest you’ve ever been to a crime?” Considering the FBI even got involved in Scandoval, she’s not far off. She reported being “shocked” at the discovery, also saying, “What the f***, man? I had no idea.”

She also said she reached out to Ariana on Instagram, so it’s no wonder Tom is jealous of his former partner. On her Instagram story, Kaley had also previously shown support for Ariana.

When asked if she wanted Tom and Raquel to return, Kaley said, “They’re dead to me … I don’t think Raquel is going to get a warm welcome back. Would I mind seeing her on the show? Absolutely not. But I want what Ariana wants. If she’s comfortable with it then I’m comfortable with it.”

Kaley explained just how personally she was affected by the events, even taking out some anger on her fiancé, Tom Polphrey. “He was like, ‘Don’t be mad at me!’ I was like, ‘Don’t be named Tom!’”

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KALEY’S TAKES ARE JUSTIFIED? SHOULD TOM AND RAQUEL RETURN?