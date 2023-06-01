Lala Kent Believes Tom Sandoval is Jealous of Ariana Madix’s Success After Scandoval

The drama that unfolded between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval effectively changed the landscape of Vanderpump Rules. It was a 7.5 shake on the reality television Richter scale and now things look a lot different for the cast.

But Ariana came out shining. Despite the heartbreak, she received multiple endorsements from big brands. There was a Lifetime movie she filmed. And we can’t forget her trip to the White House with Lisa Vanderpump. Tom really hasn’t been on the receiving end of money after he housed his ten-year relationship, but he does continue to finance his own wardrobe. Former buddy Lala Kent thinks Tom is a little peanut butter and jelly over Ariana’s financial windfall. She spoke about it on an episode of the Give Them Lala podcast.

Ariana is Fancy AF – Sandoval is jealous AF

It’s not just Ariana making coins from Scandoval’s fallout. Scheana Shay has made money. Lala has definitely profited with merch. What’s more, Jax Taylor even received a couple of paychecks thanks to the drama. But Ariana, now the golden child of the media, is raking in the dough.

Lala thinks Sandoval is miffed people aren’t throwing dollars at him. She said, “Behind the scenes, he’s been wondering why he wasn’t invited, trying to get invited, to the White House Correspondence Dinner.” He’s also curious as to where all of the requests for appearances are.

“[He’s] trying to get invited to X, Y, and Z, asking why he’s not doing certain talk shows,” Lala added. Well, I guess not too many folks are prepared to see a worm with a mustache when the sun is out. “Behind the scene, he’s jealous,” she quipped.

Considering how Tom acted when Ariana attempted to do her own book of cocktails, this tracks. He must be seething that her net worth increased while he’s still paying his band to show up.

Lala rationalizes that people are seeing Tom in a negative light, which has afforded him the fame always wanted – but he’s not coming out unscathed and his reputation has been impacted. While the pot of gold continues to elude Sandoval, Ariana’s next venture, her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney, is progressing nicely.

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion is finally on the horizon. Scores will be settled on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

