Jennifer Lopez Has Her Say on Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval

The Scandoval situation has an absolute chokehold on the reality TV world right now. The Vanderpump Rules drama has made its way all the way up to the top as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez are now putting in their two cents. But how did we get here?

All of this drama, of course, stems from Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. In turn, Ariana Madix dropped him like a bag of rocks, even after their nine years together. Reportedly, Tom and Ariana were already having problems before all of this came to light. All of this drama was so incredibly juicy, it even led to a leak of the finale trailer.

Voices are coming from all sides of this drama. Howie Mandel took it easy on Tom in an interview. Tom has sought to defend himself, claiming he is only human. Fellow Vanderpump cast member, Kristen Doute, has jumped to Ariana’s defense.

Tom goes low, J.Lo goes high

It was really only a matter of time before big names started weighing in, what with how insanely prevalent this drama has become. On a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin interviewed J.Lo, asking for her take on the Vanderpump drama. Lopez said she doesn’t “watch it regularly or anything” but knows about the show.

When the situation was explained to her, The View hosts asked what Lopez would do in such a situation. She responded, “I think I’d just walk out. Just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need.”

Lopez’s response shows how one-sided the issue truly is. As much as Tom might try to garner sympathy, even he has to know how far in the wrong he is. Caught in the crossfire of all this is Raquel, who certainly isn’t blameless either. But the levels of hate directed at her might not be justified, including the hacking of her Instagram.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

