FBI Investigating Scandoval Death Threats Aimed at Raquel Leviss

Good day to everyone except Tom Sandoval. The reality television world was turned upside down when Vanderpump Rules entered its latest season. A beloved couple was torn apart due to one person’s mid-life crisis and another’s lack of critical thinking.

Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss have been shunned and reached pariah status among their co-stars and Pump Rules viewers. While Tom has been on the road, torturing people with Journey covers, Raquel has been hidden away allegedly receiving mental health care.

In the wake of Scandoval, fans have rallied around Ariana Madix and have been influenced by the very public anger of her friends. But things have gotten dark, and Raquel’s family is saying enough is enough. After receiving death threats, her relatives have contacted the FBI. TMZ has the details.

This is not the way …

Raquel and her people are living in fear after numerous death threats. My friends, some chick sleeping with a man who peaked in 2015 is really not a death-threat situation. If you’re that caught up in the drama, take a minute to go touch grass.

Because the family received both brutal and detailed threats, they contacted the FBI. I did not have the Federal Bureau of Investigations getting involved with Scandoval on my 2023 Bingo card, but here we are.

A few of the alleged aggressive warnings include, “Tear you limb from limb” and “un-alive and dump the body.” If this is indeed true, people need to dial it back … a lot.

An insider close to Raquel shared they understand why people are against her given what happened with Ariana and Sandoval. But to reach these levels of hate where someone’s life is being threatened has crossed all of the lines.

And yes, we know, some people will see this as a PR stunt in an effort to gain sympathy. Also, you can’t just waltz on the FBI website to see if a complaint from Raquel’s camp was submitted. Because they don’t mess around, you won’t see any public confirmation.

A spokesperson from the organization said, ”FBI neither confirms nor denies investigations. Obviously, we review all allegations reported to us and encourage anyone who believes their life is in imminent danger to call 911.”

Let’s stay on the right side of Karma and not threaten anyone. Take some cleansing breaths because part two of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion will continue May 31 at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WOULD YOU AGREE DEATH THREATS IS GOING TOO FAR? DO YOU THINK RAQUEL WILL BE ON PUMP RULES NEXT SEASON?