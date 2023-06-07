Lala Kent’s Dating Life is ‘Non-Existent’ After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent recently went on The View to talk all things Vanderpump Rules. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Lala Kent interview without bringing up the dreaded Randall Emmett.

The hosts talked with Lala about the allegations of misogyny and staff mistreatment shortly after his breakup with Lala. Lala expressed her compassion for the women that may have been mistreated by Randall, also emphasizing those actions were not hers nor her daughter’s.

Lala was blindsided by the Randall cheating rumors. While she still harbors resentment toward Randall, she’s found the silver lining in her daughter, Ocean. But many, including The View hosts, want to know if romance might be on the horizon for Lala.

Why isn’t Lala dating?

In the past, Lala had said that going through everything she went through with Randall scarred her for life. As such, Sarah Haines asked Lala if it was difficult for her to trust and date again. Lala said, “Well, my dating life is non-existent.”

She went on, “I have a very hard time trusting straight men. I don’t have many of them around me; no offense to anybody.” Sunny Hostin joked, “You can trust a gay man, though.” Lala smiled and said, “Oh, gays and girls, that’s my safe zone. I’m surrounded.”

But back on the topic of dating, she said, “Maybe that will change with time and some healing, but I’m so happy. And I want to switch the saying where people say like, ‘Do you feel like you’re always going to be alone?’ I’m not alone. I have a gang of people around me.”

What an unironically positive message. We don’t need romance to be happy. We just need to be good to each other — live to support one another.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes on Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LALA SHOULD GET BACK OUT THERE? OR IS SHE RIGHT TO JUST TAKE SOME TIME FOR HERSELF?