Fans Call Out Bravo for Trying Erase NeNe Leakes From the History of RHOA; NeNe Responds

Let’s face it, the Real Housewives of Atlanta will ALWAYS be the house built by NeNe Leakes, but after last night’s episode, it seems her time with the network is officially over.

NeNe, who starred on the Bravo show from 2008 to 2020, was undoubtedly the breakout star. With one-liners like no other, energetic and over-the-top scenes, and a growing resume to match, NeNe was plastered as THAT GIRL by NBC executives, including Andy Cohen.

Despite the love she received, things took a turn for the worse when Leakes sued Bravo for discrimination in 2022. The suit would name NBCUniversal, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, and Andy as defendants.

This was disrespectful!! Nene was part of putting #RHOA in the map! Not this erasure! pic.twitter.com/xfjJkSIXr1 — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) June 12, 2023

“NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not encouraged,” the suit claimed. Eventually, the lawsuit was dismissed and seemingly settled out of court and offline. The specifics of what went down are still unclear, but since NeNe has begged the network to leave her name out of their mouths, she finally got her wish.

Bravo edits NeNe out of the Season 4 intro

Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM’s and comments! I see everything you are sending to me!



It’s really just a shame people can do these things and get away wit it. If only you really knew! If only you knew — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 12, 2023

RHOA’s latest episode started with a flashback of Season 4. The editors used the ladies’ opening intro from 2012, and viewers were quick to notice NeNe was cut out completely.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with Bravo for taking extra steps to keep NeNe’s likeness off the show. “This was disrespectful,” one user wrote on Twitter. “NeNe was part of putting #RHOA [on] the map! Not this erasure!”

And other users chimed in, stating NeNe’s impact on the Real Housewives zeitgeist can’t be undone.

“No matter how much editing they do, they can’t erase NeNe, and everyone knows it,” they shared on Twitter. “She’s the most iconic housewife (any franchise).”

After hearing and reading the fan comments, NeNe responded to Bravo’s shade with her own statement.

“Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM’s and comments,” she tweeted. “I see everything you are sending to me! It’s really just a shame people can do these things and get away [with] it. If only you really knew! If only you knew.”

It’s safe to assume Leakes could be talking about Andy since she has been very vocal about her disdain for him since departing the show. She’s claimed he’s a racist that’s blacklisted and stopped her from getting other work.

We’re unsure when NeNe will return to TV, but for all of our sakes, we hope it’s sooner rather than later.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US — WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BRAVO EDITING NENE OUT? DO YOU THINK THEY WERE BEING PETTY? CAN NENE BE ERASED FROM THE HISTORY OF THIS SHOW?