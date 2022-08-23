NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And NBC Universal

NeNe Leakes’ messy exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a topic of discussion for at least a few years now. Fans and viewers alike both hoped that NeNe and the Bravo network come to an agreement after a season or two off and eventually bring the Atlanta OG back once she’s returned to her “happy space”. However, those dreams were shot down quickly after we started to see the Nene and Andy Cohen social media drama unfold.

Although NeNe stated she wasn’t fired from the show, she spoke publicly (and not in a good light) about her former employer. She stated time and time again that she was “forced” off of RHOA and alleges that she wasn’t being treated properly. After those very public statements and a whole lot more, NeNe eventually filed a lawsuit against the production team of Atlanta Housewives, Bravo, NBC Universal, and executives — one notable name to mention: Andy.

This pretty much cemented her fate (I think) and stopped whatever possible reunion and reconciliation there could be between the network and herself. The suit alleged that NeNe was the subject of racism and had to exist in an uncomfortable culture by a company that permitted it. She goes on to state on multiple occasions that she believes she was the target of racism or anti-discrimination acts performed by the hands of either cast members or production.

Well as of today, the lawsuit has officially come to a finish. People reports that through court-obtained documents, the document states NeNe “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice.” It goes on to read, “All parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

I’m unsure if this is a win for NeNe or not. I’m sure it definitely feels that way to the legal team over at Bravo and NBC Universal. Along with the personal legal team for those mentioned in the original filing. My hope is that now, with time, Andy and NeNe can come together, have an open and honest conversation and start to move forward. Everyone knows that NeNe IS RHOA. She’s one of one. Please, everyone involved, make this right! We miss NeNe on our screens and in the Bravolebrity verse.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT’S A GOOD SIGN THAT NENE DROPPED HER LAWSUIT? DO YOU WANT HER BACK ON RHOA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]