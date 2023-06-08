Bo Dietl Tracked Andy Cohen Down After Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

This Bo Dietl idea just won’t die, will it? Did they hire him? They didn’t hire him? Will we ever get a straight answer on Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Meanwhile, it’s very muddled. Luis Ruelas said multiple times he hired the notorious Bo Dietl. But this guy (Bo) is not simply RHONJ-level news. He’s acted in major films and TV shows. For one, Wolf of Wall Street (which may or may not have been financed with illegitimate funds). He’s the arresting narc in Goodfellas and plays a role in The Irishman (produced by Randall Emmett). His television and film roster is as impressive as his decorated past with the NYPD. Moreover, can Luis even hire him?

Where does Andy come in?

Andy Cohen says Bo Dietl reached out to him last week. And it came up on his, and cohost, John Hill’s recent Sirius XM Andy Cohen Live Podcast. What was said? Obviously, Bo Dietl says that Luis didn’t hire him. Naturally, Andy asks him, “Well then how would Louie come up with it on camera several times and say that you got him info on people?” Bo says that he doesn’t know. That the guy is just talking.

(1/3) A message from the Founder & Chairman of the Board of Beau Dietl & Associates in response to #BravoTv #RHONJ #WWHL alleged investigations into cast members. Firstly, you don't get to work with the top C-Suites of the world's greatest companies for 38 years digging up pic.twitter.com/OCeIm4SJwC — Bo Dietl (@BoDietl) May 30, 2023

John Hill basically responds with – what’s with the flip-flopping. Luis is saying he hired him, then not, Bo’s saying no, and in the same breath Teresa Giudice is airing, “Oh, well we know that because of private investigators.” Accordingly, John is straight baffled by the whole conversation of circles. He’s thinking he wouldn’t even know how to find a PI, and for what purpose would Teresa The Innocent feel she needed one?

Also, the other interesting part is the rumor going around about Luis’ ex-wife. However, Andy didn’t mention that. She’s allegedly needing a restraining order in regard to a clinical “patient” who asked a lot of questions about her past relationship. Furthermore, she appears to have some sort of connection on paper to Dietl’s PI practice. Is this web of allegations real? Or is everyone connected with RHONJ equally paranoid? You tell me.

Watch Part 3 of Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion June 13 on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT’S THE STORY? WHO DID BO DIETL REALLY GET WRAPPED UP IN THIS? DO YOU THINK HE WANTS TO BE INVOLVED OR NO?