Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fans Feel Cringey After Luis Ruelas Tells Joe Gorga He Wears Joe’s Late Father’s Pajamas To Bed

Well guys, today is a special day. After years of nurturing a fragile, yet solid, dose of cynicism and apathy for anything deemed remotely questionable, I can safely say I have been rendered shooketh.

Since the beginning of Season 13, fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey have had their eyes on Teresa Giudice’s new husband. Luis Ruelas has been the subject of much controversy since he entered Teresa’s life, and we all know her taste in men is… not developed.

Viewers are extremely protective of Tre and Luis didn’t exactly have a sterling reputation. There are allegations of violence by an ex. Then we had that interesting video of Luis naked with other men on some kind of spiritual awakening journey. There is no prenup, should their marriage end in divorce, despite Luis’ financial and legal issues. Let’s see, Luis also managed to gift his stepdaughters fake Cartier jewelry for Christmas.

Some people have been able to reconcile Luis’ multiple red flags because they feel he is manipulating “helping” Teresa get a grip by attending therapy and relying on a love bubble to see them through difficult times. But now Luis has done something truly weird and I really need to hear from his supporters at this point.

Trigger warning for my boss and anyone else who had scary dreams after the RHONJ preview for next week’s episode. Last night, in a moment we’ve only seen previously on the Lifetime channel, Luis dropped a bomb on Joe Gorga. Seated at a table, Luis and his extremely concerning red face looked at Joey and said, “I live with your four nieces. I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving.”

To say viewers became immediately concerned is an understatement. Page Six has reactions to the mess Luis just made. No doubt Teresa immediately engaged her PR tactics to come in and start cleaning, and good luck with that one. Twitter started lighting up. One person wrote, “Luis wearing Nonno pajamas is creepy behavior idc idc #RHONJ.” If you thought Brooks Ayers was off, Luis just said “hold my beer.” What an incredibly weird play for power.

Another commenter added, “WTAF? Did Luis really say he wears Nono’s [sic] pajamas to make Teresa’s daughters ‘feel safe and loving?’ Why would Teresa keep her father’s pajamas, and does Luis really think anyone is buyin’ this creepy, babblin’ bulls–t? #RHONJ.”

Let’s pretend the scenario is different. What if Melissa Gorga told Teresa she wears her deceased mother’s jammies to bed to make everyone feel safe? It would be equivalent to an actual declaration of war.

The remarks of surprise and disgust kept on coming in. “Did I just hear that Luis wears Nono’s [sic] pajamas…to help the girls feel safe? What the actual hell? #RHONJ,” a follower shared. Poor Nonno is up in Heaven right now wanting Luis to put his damn pjs back in the drawer and stop saying screwball stuff.

Listen, I seriously doubt Miliana Giudice needs anyone to protect her, first of all. But this can’t really be a healthy thing for Teresa’s daughters to see walking around that Best Western of a house. On another note, I personally didn’t need one more sleep demon in my life to keep me from my resting beauty time.

We’ll have to see how Teresa spins this because believe me, it’s coming. In the interim, let’s all try to stay positive that Luis isn’t a future documentary in the making. I’m sure it will all be explained in the next episode. Until then, sleep well everybody.

TELL US- IS THAT THE CREEPIEST THING YOU HAVE EVER HEARD ON TELEVISION? WHY DO YOU THINK TERESA ALLOWS LUIS TO WEAR NONNO’S CLOTHES? WILL SUPPORT FOR TERESA’S MARRIAGE GO DOWN AFTER THIS EPISODE?

