Andy Cohen Says Tom Sandoval Will ‘Upset Every Woman in America’ in Pump Rules Reunion Part 3

Andy Cohen has given a final tease for Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. This one may be his most shocking yet. Tom Sandoval has already been upsetting the majority of viewers. His affair with Raquel Leviss behind the back of his life partner of nine years cut to the core. It felt like the biggest scandal to come out of Bravo for a long time, if not the biggest ever. Given the moniker Scandoval, it’s made history.

“Things straight guys should never say about women”

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo EP explained that “there is something that Tom Sandoval says tonight (June 7, 2023) on the Vanderpump Rules reunion that is going to upset every woman in America.” Having already called Ariana Madix a “motherf**ker” in Part 2, who knows what he’s going to come out with? “It’s gonna cut to the core.”

Confirming that it wasn’t a slur, Andy added that “the category is ‘Things straight guys should never say about women.'” The Watch What Happens Live host also added that it was about Ariana, but wouldn’t say whether or not it was about her body. Thankfully, this comment made as an “aside” is caught by more than just Lisa Vanderpump. It sounds as if Sandoval is immediately called out for whatever it is he says.

Coupled with the bombshell twist that has been teased for the past week, this final part of the reunion could go down in history as one of the most compelling of all time.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes June 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.

