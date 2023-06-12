Zachary Quinto Was ‘Really Impressed’ by Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story

How does Kim Kardashian do it all? She is in charge of multiple businesses. She is starring in the third season of The Kardashians on Hulu. And according to Kim, this season is different from all the rest.

“Out of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before,” the reality star explained.

Now Kim can add a major acting role to her resume. She previously appeared in Disaster Movie. Then she scored a role in Tyler Perry’s film, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013. So, Kim will be appearing in Season 12 of American Horror Story: Delicate. And one of the stars of the show is giving his two cents about Kim’s acting chops. People has all the details.

Always make a good first impression

Actor Zachary Quinto is an AHS veteran. He was an unforgettable guest star in the first season, Murder House, obsessing over apples. And he played the lead in the following season’s Asylum. He also appeared in last season’s NYC.

The actor shared that he would be making a cameo in the upcoming AHS season. So, if you were turned off by the thought of Kim emoting, now you have a reason to stay tuned!

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice,” Zachary stated.

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job,” he added. Really? I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it. I don’t think she is going to slay like Lady Gaga did in AHS: Hotel. But Emma Roberts is returning to the franchise, so there’s that.

So, what is the theme of the upcoming AHS season? The story is based on the novel Delicate Condition, written by Danielle Valentine. In the book, a woman believes that someone with ill intent is trying to make sure that she doesn’t become pregnant.

The creative genius behind AHS, Ryan Murphy, shared his excitement about Kim joining the project in April 2023. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” Ryan said in a statement.

The Kardashians continues Thursdays on Hulu, and we’re expecting the new season of American Horror Story before the year is out.

