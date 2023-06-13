Dolores Catania Shuts Down Joe Gorga at RHONJ Reunion: ‘Don’t Talk About My Son’

What is it with these reality TV stars coming after each other’s kids? Completely tasteless. And now, Joe Gorga, and to a lesser extent Melissa Gorga, are on the chopping block. With things ramping up before the conclusion of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, it seems like any fight is on the table.

Now, Dolores Catania is getting dragged into the Giudice/Gorga feud, with her son, Frankie Catania, acting as a pawn. See, there was a rumor that Frankie had a bad experience working for Luis Ruelas, the husband of Teresa Giudice.

After allegedly giving nothing on the show for so long, it only makes sense Dolores would end up here. She always knew the Gorga/Giudice feud would end badly, even warning it would be Melissa’s downfall.

On Twitter, Bravo released a preview for the reunion wherein the cast addresses the Frankie rumor. Based on this clip, it’s no wonder Dolores was afraid to attend the reunion.

Dolores makes Joe look like a fool

There's more to come on the 3-part #RHONJ Reunion. Get ready for the explosive conclusion TONIGHT ? pic.twitter.com/TNE6CkM6GZ — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 13, 2023

Andy Cohen opened the floor to the topic by asking Frank Catania, “Last we heard in Season 12, Frankie was working with Louie. What happened with that? Did Frankie leave the company, or what?” Frank simply said, “No, Frankie’s no longer with Louie.”

That’s when Joe unexpectedly interjected and asked, “What happened?” As Frank thought about how to respond, Dolores chimed in and said, “He got another job, and that was it.” Dolores was already looking on edge with that one response. Joe said, “That’s not what I heard.” Luis demanded that Joe tell everyone what he heard. “I’d love to hear your narrative,” Luis said.

But before that could go on any further, Dolores jumped in again and said, “Listen, right now, I’m gonna tell you what happened. Louie gave my son a job, he was very happy working with him, and I’m very thankful for Louie.” Frank murmured that he had no more to say on the topic.

Dolores went on, “I don’t know what this rumor is, and I don’t want to talk about Frankie at all in this cesspit.” Joe tried to jump in again, saying Frankie had told him some things, at which point Teresa piled onto him as well, telling him to just stop.

Dolores is done

Trying to end the discussion, Dolores said, “Joe Gorga, this ends right here—about Louie and Frankie’s relationship—because they’re very good … You and I have never had a problem. I don’t want one.” While Dolores and Joe have a rumored past, she’s really quite correct. She also said to Luis, “Thank you for when you hired my son, and that’s it.”

It probably would’ve ended there, but Andy asked, “So, why are you upset?” And Dolores was quick to respond with, “I’m upset because I don’t want to talk about anything about my son.” Frank nodded in response. Rather bafflingly, Paul Connell told Dolores to “chill” and “ignore it.” He probably didn’t want to feed the flames, but realistically, Dolores was being quite civil. Still, it seems clear Paulie has an issue with Frank.

In fact, Frankie had already dispelled any rumor that he had a bad experience working with Luis. Through DM, he explained that the job was great and served as a stepping stone for him on his way to bigger and better things. So, none of this is a good look for Joe.

The final part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs tonight, June 13, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JOE HAS ANY GROUND TO STAND ON IN THIS FIGHT? OR IS HE REACHING WHEN THERE’S NOTHING THERE?