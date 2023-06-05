Dolores Catania Warns Melissa Gorga: ‘This Is Bad for You, You’re Going Down’

It’s getting heated during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion. Fans have been waiting to see the aftermath of the season that finally saw the relationship between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, implode.

At the Season 13 finale, Melissa revealed that Teresa and her then-fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had secretly told her husband that she had cheated on him. Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa and Luis’ nuptials.

Dolores Catania has been besties with Teresa forever. She even shared that it might be best for the siblings to walk away from their toxic relationship. But in this sneak peek at the RHONJ reunion, Dolores issued a warning to Melissa.

Who sent Teresa to jail?

First, Teresa and Melissa argued over the Gorgas’ alleged role in putting her in jail. “I take it back from Caroline Manzo. They hung out with people that were responsible for that happening to me,” Teresa said of her brother and his wife.

Melissa repeatedly told Teresa that she didn’t know the man that she was talking about. Then Andy asked for Dolores’ thoughts about the accusations leveled at the Gorgas. “It’s hard to believe. Like I mean I … I just can’t fathom it,” she said.

“You think we were hanging out with an ex-partner of Joe’s?” Melissa asked.

“Do I think that a brother could do that to a sister? No!” Dolores exclaimed.

But Teresa and Melissa kept going at it. “Teresa, we didn’t commit mortgage fraud. You did, dollface. Stop,” Melissa snapped.

Teresa replied, “I didn’t commit mortgage fraud. That was my husband.” Wow! No such thing as accountability.

Melissa replied, “Now you’re saying we had something to do with it. Your brother and I? We never did. That’s a f**king lie.”

Dolores told Melissa to watch herself

Teresa said, “You were hanging out with people who helped put us in jail.” Once Teresa brought up Jacqueline Laurita, Melissa read aloud a text that Jacqueline sent to Jackie Goldschneider last year. Before the head-scratching, loved-up reunion between Teresa and Jacqueline.

“I know I shouldn’t care, but her arrogance, her voice and the fact that she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a**hole bother me,” Melissa read. “She’s a lowlife trash bucket. She’s stupid but also very calculating. Even with her two facelifts an eye lift, botox, fillers, and new boobs, she’s still so ugly and she thinks she’s a goddess lol.”

These remarks about Teresa set off Dolores. “Sleep with one eye open. This is bad for you, Melissa. You’re going down,” Dolores said in a calm voice. I think that angry but calm Dolores is more frightening than Paterson Dolores. Watch out, Melissa!

