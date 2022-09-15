Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Feud Is “At A High Stage Of Bad”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally wed the man of her dreams, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August of 2022. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the nuptials.

There was some fiery drama during filming of the Season 13 RHONJ finale, which took place days before the wedding. Reportedly, a rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe was brought up on camera, igniting the argument. There has always been tension between Joe, Teresa, Melissa, and Teresa’s ex-husband, “Juicy” Joe Giudice. Remember the infamous Christening fight? Oof.

Joe shaded Teresa with a post on his Instagram Story during her wedding weekend. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” he wrote over a photo of Melissa’s family. Teresa gave a shout-out to “chosen family” at her wedding reception.

Teresa excluded Melissa from her bridal party. Melissa was reportedly asked to be a bridesmaid later but opted not to participate. Teresa asked Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, who both accepted. Dolores, who is one of Teresa’s longtime friends, should have been asked in the first place. Just saying!

Teresa shared her feelings about the Gorgas skipping the festivities on her new podcast, titled Namaste B$tches. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa explained. “I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

As for Melissa, she would like to put the wedding debacle behind her. Good luck with that!

Dolores told Page Six where the feud between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa stands now. “It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” Dolores stated. “I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse,” Dolores remarked.

So, does Dolores believe that Melissa supposedly cheated on Joe? “I would never believe such a thing,” she said, adding that she finds the family tension “very sad.”

“They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other. They weren’t raised to not get along,” Dolores explained. “They weren’t raised to not have their families together.”

Dolores is “praying” that Teresa and the Gorgas can repair their tattered relationship for their children, who are cousins. “They have beautiful children, both of them,” she commented. “And those children should be able to be together.”

Dolores stated, “When things are emotional between people — as they are right now — you stay out of it, away from it, let things calm down, and then hopefully they’ll come back together at some point.”

She continued, “They’re different versions of themselves right now. I think it’s better that they are away from each other.” But are they different versions? It sounds like more of the same family drama–just pumped up.

Dolores added, “This is years of things happening between them that just finally came to a head, a real head. To be honest, I think they’re both at peace with whatever this is.” The big question is, will Dolores take Teresa’s side in the feud?

“Never, ever, ever will I pick a side amongst friends unless something is done to one of them that is so egregious,” Dolores remarked. “I love them all.” Viewers know that Dolores is Teresa’s ride-or-die, and extremely loyal. Period.

[Photo Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo]