Carlos King Says Dolores Catania ‘Gives Nothing’ on Real Housewives of New Jersey

Carlos King, a former producer on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, believes it’s time for the show to have a major cast shakeup — and the first person he’s firing is Dolores Catania. Bye, D!

Let’s face it, RHONJ has been madly entertaining over the last several seasons; however, it isn’t because Dolores is giving us grade-A drama. In fact, she gives us very little. Dolores fades to the back with her subpar storylines and all-bark-but-no-bite demeanor. Every once in a while, she goes there with one of her co-stars. Whether it be Jackie Goldschneider at the beginning of Season 12 or Jennifer Aydin during Season 13, Dolores’ act is all the same: pop off on someone she’s more aggressive than for an episode or two, call a truce, and then sit quietly in the background for the rest of the season.

The audience is tired of it; her castmates are tired of it (hey Margaret Josephs — we see you); even Frank Catania is tired of carrying the weight of their RHONJ stint on his shoulders. And now, someone’s holding her feet to the fire.

Carlos is bored with Dolores on RHONJ

Carlos’ podcast is a great listen for those wanting behind-the-scenes access to the world of the Real Housewives. He often has guests on and will also give his opinion on the show’s currently airing. Well, in his newest episode, he went to town on Jersey — and had much to say about Dolores.

After changing the subject to Dolores, Carlos started by pretending to fall asleep and making snoring sounds. After he awoke, he said, “Dolores is a human form of the calming app — because Dolores, you give nothing.”

“Dolores, the only reason why you’re on this show is because of Frank. And yes, because you are friends with Teresa.”

Certainly, there are several different types of Housewives. Some are loud and outspoken, like NeNe Leakes and Tamra Judge, and others are a little more reserved, like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. But how would fans describe Dolores? Carlos isn’t sure, either.

“Not every Housewife on an ensemble needs to be this larger-than-life character. You do need someone who’s a little bit calm,” he said. “And I think Dolores got away with that a lot. Because she seems to be the calming factor when it comes to Jersey,” he continued. “But I’m just not sure what Dolores is bringing to the show besides Frank and her gorgeous son.”

Viewers have appreciated Dolores’ time on the show, especially during her earlier seasons. It was refreshing to see Teresa have a friend on the cast who would have her back during the rough times. But now, I’m sorry — Dolores, you’ve gotta go. And you can take Melissa Gorga right on with you.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion concludes Tuesday, June 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.

