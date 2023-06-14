Bo Dietl Sent Security Guard for Luis Ruelas at Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion

There was an honorary Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member at this season’s reunion. He was the source of plenty of drama, and didn’t even need to show his face. He’s the person with the real arsenal, allegedly.

Of course, it’s Bo Dietl we’re talking about. Private investigator by profession and good friend to Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas. At the reunion, the couple revealed that they received death threats just weeks before filming. Bo stepped in to investigate the threats. And he was, apparently, so concerned for Teresa and Luis’s safety, that he sent a security guard with them to the reunion.

Luis revealed that he and Teresa received death threats

Host Andy Cohen paused the discussion to inform the cast of the situation.

“Production just got a call from a man downstairs who’s a security person who [Luis] hired to come here,” Andy said.

Luis clarified that he, “didn’t hire him.” Rather, “Bo Dietl sent him for me.”

This exchange got a chuckle out of Rachel Fuda. Her husband, John Fuda, seems confident in his ability to deal with Luis behind the scenes.

Production told Andy that the guard wanted to come up to the studio. He was stopped from doing so. Andy then clarified, “so this private investigator sent a security guard here?”

This is next level stuff, and we’ve seen a lot from RHONJ over the years including Teresa’s infamous table flip and Danielle Staub bringing a bodyguard to a meeting with Caroline Manzo.

Referring to the death threats and private investigators, Melissa Gorga acknowledged that, “we’ve never had any of this happen before. Ever.”

But it is interesting how Luis came to the reunion swinging. It seems that namaste guy is done. What is his motivation but to protect his wife from her brother, Joe Gorga? Or is there something more at play here?

For now, the mystery of Bo Dietl and the capacity to which he did or didn’t investigate the rest of the cast remains. If anything, it seems Teresa and Luis have solidified their slots for the next season. Or the stunt will totally backfire. It’s interesting to note that after the reunion, the private investigator told Joe to “ask your friends about me.”

