Keiana Stewart Joins Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 as ‘Friend Of’ Wendy Osefo

It looks like Wendy Osefo might have some backup heading into Season 8 of Real Housewives of Potomac. According to TV Deets, Keiana Stewart has joined the cast as a friend of Wendy’s.

If you’ve been following the RHOP ladies on social media, then you know they’re currently vacationing in the Dominican Republic. And it sounds like the latest cast member had her passport ready because she reportedly joined the Potomac ensemble for a trip abroad.

Who is Keiana Stewart?

Filming for Season 8 of RHOP began this spring, and Keiana has reportedly been in cahoots with the girls this whole time. She’s allegedly been in attendance at multiple cast events, and Wendy even posted a group picture alongside her and Candiace Dillard Bassett straight to her Instagram grid.

Like the other ladies on this show, Keiana is an entrepreneur. She owns K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness, located in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s a medspa specializing in laser treatments, botox, and all of the other fun little procedures we love to see on Housewives. Basically, it sounds like this is the Beauty Lab + Laser of Baltimore.

According to her Instagram bio, Keiana also owns a hair company. Therefore, she calls herself a ​​”face snatcher” and “weave slayer.” Let’s hope that doesn’t end up having a double meaning by the time she’s finished with her reality TV debut.

Interestingly, Keiana isn’t the only new face coming to the Real Housewives of Potomac next season. Nneka Ihim is also reportedly in the mix as a full-time flute-holder. Rumors have been floating around social media that the Nigerian attorney has been feuding with Dr. Wendy this season. So, perhaps Keiana is coming into the fold to even the playing field.

In addition to Wendy and the newbies coming to RHOP, all of last season’s cast is supposed to return, including Candiace, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, and, yes, Robyn Dixon. Hiding your cheating scandal behind a Patreon paywall isn’t a fireable offense, after all.

There’s no word on when exactly the Real Housewives of Potomac officially returns to Bravo, but of course, all seasons are streaming on Peacock to hold us over until then.

