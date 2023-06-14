Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Marc Daly Pleads With Judge for Private Divorce Trial

Real Housewives of Atlanta might not have the fire and the drama viewers were expecting this season, but it’s pretty hot in Kenya Moore’s personal life. And not in a good way. During her time on the show, Kenya has never been very lucky in love, but she hoped meeting Marc Daly would change all of that. Spoiler alert, it didn’t.

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc after a seemingly tense relationship burdened by constant conflict. They split in 2019 and she pulled the plug in May 2021, but the divorce is far from over. While Marc knowingly married someone on a reality television show, he doesn’t want his dirty laundry aired in public. Radar has the details.

Sealed with a hiss

Marc submitted court documents requesting that his trial with Kenya be sealed. It is scheduled to begin later in June. Marc advised the judge that he and Kenya are “celebrity figures,” which is cute Marc thinks so highly of himself.

The docs state Kenya “Appears on a television show that airs nationally and internationally. The parties’ relationship status has received a lot of media attention due to [Kenya’s] detailing their private issues on the reality television show she is filming.”

The sections of Marc’s motion that detailed his reasoning behind the request were also sealed. At this time, Kenya has not responded to Marc’s submission. Before the divorce filing, the former couple worked out an agreement that allowed Kenya primary custody of their daughter and visitation for Marc.

They are currently battling over Moore Manor because even though Kenya bought and built that thing with her own money, Marc feels entitled to a piece of the property. Most recently Marc alleged Kenya refused to sign a “Partial Settlement Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan” during mediation in May.

According to Marc, Kenya wants to drag the case out and refused to sign the document. He stated her actions “reflect her continued attempt to expand these proceedings.” Marc also wants Kenya to pay his legal fees because, of course he does. The case remains in progress.

