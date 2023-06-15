NeNe Leakes in Her ‘Soft Era’: Won’t Address Bravo Snub or Breakup

You won’t break her soul! Just days after being the center of attention regarding the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta scandal, NeNe Leakes is speaking out. Well, sort of.

In case you haven’t been around the last week, RHOA fans were in an uproar regarding the latest episode. Bravo editors used the Season 4 title card to reference a flashback; however, that season’s most significant player was missing entirely. Given NeNe’s previous lawsuit against them and Andy Cohen, the network likely thought this snub would go unnoticed. But they were in for a rude awakening.

Following the backlash, Peacock took down the most recent episode for a few hours. Once it became available again, the shady flashback that was once there was removed completely. Nene responded; however, it wasn’t the way fans hoped. And according to her latest post, we know why.

No time for the drama

?️ From a higher road, Ms. Nene has spoken!



Are you surprised by her reaction or was it what you expected from her? #RHOA ? pic.twitter.com/2msamfnIc2 — Mr. Mention It All ???? ?️‍? (@MrMentionItAll) June 14, 2023

In addition to the latest Bravo snub, it’s been reported that NeNe and her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, have officially broken up. You may remember seeing the former RHOA star posted up with Sioh, or Nyoni for short, following the unfortunate death of her late husband, Gregg Leakes. But, in her latest message, the Bravo legend revealed she has no plans to address either incident.

“The last few days, I’ve gotten lots of emails and text messages and DMs from people asking me to comment on this subject or comment on that subject or that subject. And I kinda don’t [want to],” she said online.

“I am moving into my soft era, and my main focus is my happiness. And I’m not the kind of person that holds grudges. Like any human, you get mad for a little while, but then after that, I like to let it go.”

Leakes continued by saying she’s spent much of her life caring for others but moving forward, she hopes the roles will be reversed.

“I just want for once to be in my soft era. Maybe have somebody take care of me…I’m just in a different place right now,” she said.

“I don’t want to comment on any of the things that everybody is asking me to comment on. That’s just not my focus at the moment. Soft era—that’s my focus.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

