Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Episode 7 Recap: Hits Like Rosé and a Riot

Episode 7, and we are inching our way to the end of the vacation. Does it feel as though they are only getting warmed up? And maybe a Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 2 is where they will really find their strides?

We left off with the rosé lawn extravaganza and Shanice Henderson’s assets aren’t bringing smiles this time. Silas Cooper says, “he’s going to keep bobbing and weaving the titties,” and someone else tells her “to get dressed.” She’s unapologetic and we’re off.

The group cheers is “to Jordan (Emanuel) getting thicker.” What else will sober Alex Tyree say on the rosé day? Shanice finally shows up with a top on. And pants. And Alex wants to know why. Cut to Shanice solo, snuggling up to a bottle of rosé in the truth booth, and she flashes again saying, “am I the drama?”

Back to the party

Shanice tells Jasmine Ellis Cooper for a second time she’ll have a conversation alone with Alex about her past. Jasmine decides to bring it up right then and there in front of the table. And everyone is discussing it except for smart Simon Marco who needs “to go to the toilet.” We find out that apparently half the table Googles everyone (maybe, on the regular) and we lose another person to the party – three down as Alex exits the stage.

I spoke too soon – two come back. And could we be resolving this? Yes! The cheers is now “to tranquility, peace, forgiveness … love, and thickness!”

It doesn’t last too long though because by evening Jordan is tired, cranky, and she’s not having the jokes. She is letting all her stuff out and she’s pointing at Alex and Amir Lancaster. Jordan is personally exhausted from being “labeled.” She is “f*cking tired” and clearly this is not about Alex or Amir who also have their own lives, issues, and narratives.

Three days to go

Onto Day 12, and Milo, the star is looking cute! Simon wants alone time so he takes him for a walk. Meanwhile, Silas is upset about needing to iron a pair of pants. His belief is you have to iron after using the Tide Go Pen. Never done that after the pen, but go ahead.

Preston Mitchum and Donald check-in. This is the first time we have been introduced to the man, and no, it doesn’t feel like when Nick Arrington surprised us his woman, Tasia. Preston foreshadows good food and a pride party later in the evening. Alex has his brother Al on the phone as well, and he plans on coming out to sing Lux on the Bluffs on the next episode. As they both probably share singing genes with cousin, John Legend, “let’s do it.”

This soul food meal is prepped with love and it’s a hit. With Jason Lyke’s blessings this seems like a calm, peaceful dinner, and we’re onto pride! Preston gives us a lesson in Stonewall and “pride is a riot” – leading to a straight men’s dance number. The group is officially called Big Time Crush, and it’s more entertaining than anything. Overall, Preston’s night is a success, and even Simon feels one with the group.

Quit with the pants already

All of a sudden, it’s about Silas’ pants again. I thought dude was in the Army where they get a lot of pants dirty, but apparently he’s laying this one all on Jasmine and she says his mentality is “a turn-off.” Please Bravo Gods, make the pants talk stop because now he’s telling her he needs a new toothbrush because he used his to clean his pants. Drive yourself to the store, bro. What’s to follow? He pushes back on the breakfast she made him. Hasn’t he heard of the phrase, ‘the cook may quit?’

