Joe Giudice Explains Calling Teresa Giudice The C Word During Real Housewives of New Jersey Napa Trip

While every Real Housewives show has its iconic moments, Real Housewives of New Jersey truly has had some of the most jaw-dropping scenes of all time. The Christening. Teresa Giudice’s table flip. Margaret Josephs throwing Danielle Staub’s husband in the pool. The list goes on.

Back in the old days, Joe Giudice was responsible for many of these moments before his stint in jail and deportation to Italy. Who could forget him busting out the splits in the kitchen after too much wine from a jug? And his perfect friendship with Rosie Pierri will cement them as one of my favorite TV duos ever. Also, I miss watching him try to wrangle a wild little Milania Giudice. Absolutely priceless.

Juicy has also had some less-than-stellar moments. One of the most memorable came from the RHONJ trip to Napa. Most RHONJ fans could tell from the start that Tre and Juicy were just not meant to be together. Sure, they both love their four dorters more than anything, but each other is another story. It boiled over on the Napa trip when Juicy Joe took a “work call” that resulted in an infamous hot mic moment. The cameras caught Joe on the phone speaking to someone and a suspicious Tre follows. Joe mutters, “Here comes my bitch wife. She’s such a c*nt.” He then proclaims to tell Tre he was speaking to a worker who only speaks Spanish, but the viewers knew the truth. Was it an affair? If you asked Jacqueline Laurita, you probably already know her answer and why it cost her Tre’s friendship. The world may never know.

Joe and Tre have divorced following his deportation. Tre’s moved on with her love love love Luis Ruelas, but stays amicable with the father of her kids. Juicy appeared on Teresa’s podcast Namaste B$tches to talk about his time on the show. Of course, he was forced to revisit the moment in Napa. He didn’t own up to having a mistress, but he did shed a bit of light on the moment, according to RealityBlurb!

Juicy blamed all of the wine they were drinking and the stress of his work life. However, he also owned up to his bad behavior. “To tell you the truth, I’ve never used that word with any girl,” Joe said. “I don’t even know where it came from… And especially to call the mother of my kids that name … When I saw that, I was like, disgusted.” We gotta love an accountable Juicy Joe. Tre backed up Joe’s comments proclaiming that she had never previously heard Joe use the curse word before. These two may never see eye-to-eye with Joe Gorga and Raccoon Face Melissa Gorga, but at least they can remain amicable. It’s good because reality TV has simultaneously given everything to and taken everything from Teresa and co. At least a solid relationship with her children’s father didn’t totally suffer.

Juicy went on to discuss RHONJ filming at large, which he said he mostly hated. “I really did not want to be on [the show],” he said. “It was, like annoying to me to sit there and have people film what I’m doing.” He even brought up the fact that the producers would film him doing menial tasks like taking out the garbage. I lowkey miss those scenes of Joe taking care of his massive dogs and punching a bag in his garage. It’s the good old days of Jersey, I hate to admit it. Luis could never, no matter how hard Tre tries to make us, like him.

[Photo Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort]