John Fuda Rejects Luis Ruelas’ Apology: ‘Tell the Truth’

Real Housewives of New Jersey has afforded viewers several valuable lessons. Become familiar with the presence of red flags. Never take accountability for your actions. And don’t mess with John Fuda.

Who knew? Maybe Rachel Fuda knew but none of us knew. Not until the RHONJ reunion when Luis Ruelas approached him to “apologize.” But John isn’t playing and Luis might have found himself a challenge. It all went down in Part 3 of the Season 13 reunion.

Tell the truth …

John wasn’t feeling Luis’ handshake of repentance unless Luis copped to hiring detectives to investigate how many skeletons he and his ex-wife had in the closet. Luis, who maintains the lie, lie, and deny defense wasn’t pleased at being called out.

John said, “If you want to be my friend you’ll admit to it because I know you did.” At this point, Luis’ stories are so varied, I’m impressed he can keep up with them. “Investigate you? I can’t admit that,” he replied. I’m not sure anyone truly believes Luis except for Teresa Giudice. But she also believed Joe Giudice’s lies, so the bar is incredibly low.

While Luis pretty much scared everyone at the reunion, John was not swayed. “Apologize like a man. You found (John’s ex-wife) in jail, brought her out and this is what you did. So if you’re going to come to me, apologize and (insert profanity here) own it.” Viewers who could tolerate the season long enough to watch found Rachel was in the process of adopting John’s son from a previous marriage. Rachel said John’s ex was contacted in prison while the adoption was going on.

Not Bo Dietl again, please

Earlier in the show, John said, “I happen to know a private investigator reached out, you can’t just contact somebody in prison. Those people happen to use a number to look up people in the system. That number was traced back to the people of Bo Dietl and I found out they were hired by him.”

Luis responded, “So take it up with Bo Dietl.” I’m surprised Bo Dietl isn’t a full-time cast member by now. Rachel also included Bo sat right next to her and Melissa Gorga when they went to dinner one evening. She said, “What are the odds of that happening?” The odds are pretty high if he’s been hired to follow you.

The Curious Case of Bo Dietl continues, and it appears John has been waiting for it. Season 14, here they come.

