Real Housewives of New Jersey Is ‘On Pause’ While Casting Is Worked Out

Well you guys, it looks like everything hit the fan on Real Housewives of New Jersey. They’ve slammed into a wall after repeated seasons of similar content and the big guys at Bravo aren’t impressed.

Fans haven’t been loving Season 13 amid more conflict between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. It’s also difficult to watch Teresa’s love bubble turn into a balloon of denial.

Now, according to All About TRH sources, things are about to change ahead of Season 14. Uh-oh.

The cause of the pause

For the first time since Teresa went to the Big House, Bravo is going outside of the usual RHONJ filming schedule. The show has been slated to “pause” status for the duration of the summer while casting is figured out. Enter your favorite menacing sound byte here.

This is probably not a great weekend for Melissa to hear this news, but she isn’t the only one fans are itching to see go. RHONJ has adhered to a rigid filming schedule that ran from May through August for the past few years. For several seasons, production went with the cast to the Jersey Shore. But not for Season 14.

Insiders shared cameras won’t go up again until fall 2023. They could go as early as September, but the general consensus will be from October to December. Golly, I would hate to miss out on one of the infamous Gorga holiday ice sculptures.

Allegedly, the people in charge of RHONJ would prefer the show to transition into a more “family-oriented” situation again. This begs the question, what kind of family? Because I think we’re getting a lot of family stuff now that isn’t working out for any of us.

If a major cast shake-up doesn’t happen, there are hopes the change in filming schedule will “help revitalize the franchise.” At this time contracts have not been sent out to the ladies, so no one knows if they’re about to be pushed into the pool of no job.

Sources included filming was initially beginning in June 2023 but now that is “not happening.” The insider added, “every Housewife wants to come back.” Apparently, the network is trying to figure out a way to have Tre and the Gorgas exist peacefully without their petty fights getting in the way.

This could manifest in bringing on new ladies full-time or in a friend role (hopefully Kim D.’s phone is ringing). Of course, there’s also the possibility some might get let go or main cast status could be reduced.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t turn into another Real Housewives of New York fiasco.

