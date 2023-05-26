The Real Housewives of New Jersey React to Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Hair

What’s the saying? The bigger the hair, the closer to God! Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair was ready to set Real Housewives of New Jersey on fire, and that it did. All the ladies had an opinion on the After Show with some being good, some bad, and some toeing the line.

Sometimes you have to go big to balance the whole look and event out, but who else was saying, “woah” for a second as their eyes adjusted? Tre said it had to be somewhat dramatic to fit the tiara, but I’m pretty sure the seats in the back got a good view. Even Kelly Ripa loved the look so much she immortalized it when she dressed as Teresa for Halloween!

Who threw shade?

Newbie, Danielle Cabral was actually speechless, but her face said it all. Friends Margaret Josephs and Jenn Fessler were also stunned, but the latter knew Tre could pull it off. Rachel Fuda acknowledged that it was “not really my style,” and Jackie Goldschneider admitted she thought the team had messed up. “Where are you goin’ with that hair babe?” Jennifer Aydin questioned. But what about Tre’s estranged sister-in-law?

And Melissa Gorga (who didn’t attend) said, “Not my thing”. Yes, MelGo, not your wedding either. She added, “Very Teresa” even though it was largely Teresa’s stylist. You could see Tre had this tiny mirror to look into and there was no way to see all the hair until it was done and she stood up.

After watching the footage, I’m not even sure Teresa was up for the hair, but she liked it enough and it was what it was. She rolled with those curls.

Teresa said, “This looks crazy,” “it’s like so biiiig!” And she basically accepted it as, “yeah, I like this.” Why not – it might be your last wedding!

How much did she spend on this yowza hairstyle? $10k for 3.5 hours with 1500 bobby pins. Not everyone agreed to that level of spend – mainly Jackie and her pizza parties, but Teresa has gone big since her I can’t live in a “used” house days.

My question is: does the stylist take the pins out for you too?

Watch the RHONJ reunion starting Tuesday, May 30 on Bravo.

