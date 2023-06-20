Captain Lee Rosbach Dishes on Life After Below Deck

After 10 seasons at the helm of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach became the face of the series. His no-nonsense attitude towards work means there was a lot of drama in the wheelhouse with one-way tickets issued regularly. The self-proclaimed “Stud of the Sea” became a reality TV legend.

Sadly, the captain has been plagued with health issues and is no longer able to command a full charter season. As a result, Captain Lee has stepped back from working on Below Deck, but apparently, he is by no means done with Bravo entirely.

Captain Lee teases “other projects” with Bravo

Captain Lee confirmed to OK! that he has upcoming work with Bravo, though not in the same capacity.

I’m not sure it’s all that far behind me yet,” Captain Lee revealed. “I’ll be working with them on some other projects, so it’s almost like nothing really changed.”

Indeed, it must be hard to completely unplug from the limelight. But if you had told Captain Lee in the beginning that the show would have become such a hit, he wouldn’t have believed it.

“That’s what’s really mind blowing because when you first start, especially with doing something that nobody has ever done before — like filming on a moving boat — it’s kind of scary,” Captain Lee said.

“You don’t know how it’s going to be received or how it’s going to go,” Lee said of putting himself and his profession out there for the world to see. “I don’t think anybody expected it to be received as well as it was. And then when it did, the whole thing just exploded in a good way.”

There was always a shuffle of cast, but one face remained constant. That of chief stew Kate Chastain. The duo worked well together, and Kate was always on point.

“That was one headache I didn’t have to be concerned with was her or her department,” he said of Kate meeting his professional expectation.

“I’d give her a job, tell her what we were going to do, what the schedule was and she always got it,” Captain Lee explained. “Rarely, if ever, did she come to me with a problem. Then you would know it was a serious problem because she handled everything with ease.”

It will be interesting to see how Bravo will collaborate with Captain Lee in the future. One thing is for sure, he is greatly missed on Below Deck.

