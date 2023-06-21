Cynthia Bailey Teases Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

It hasn’t even been a full year yet since Cynthia Bailey announced she’d be leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta, and yet, her departure still feels profound. Yes, the model announced she’d be leaving reality TV to focus on acting.

Many find the current state of RHOA to be boring, in part because of cast departures such as Cynthia’s. For a long time, it’s been rumored that Cynthia would join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it’s never really been more than a rumor.

So, until confirmation comes on that front, we at least have Cynthia discussing her future on RHOA. In the past, she said she’d continue as a friend of the show. But now, she’s clarified what that means. Cynthia went on Access Daily to spill the tea.

Cynthia’s future on RHOA and RHOBH

Mario Lopez asked, “It’s been a couple seasons … since you departed the Housewives of Atlanta … I hear you’re coming back, though? Making a little cameo?”

Cynthia responded, “Listen, I am popping in, and I’m popping out. You know, I still have really great, organic friendships with the ladies on the show. And I am pretty much between Atlanta and LA, so with that said, I do like [to] just check on the girls — make sure, you know, the drama isn’t … too much.”

Kit Hoover then asked, “But we’ve seen you with the Beverly Hills Housewives. Could that be something?”

Cynthia laughed and said, “I actually know a lot of the ladies,” from even before her TV days. “I’ve been hanging out with the Diamonds,” she said, but added, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves … I dip my big toe in Atlanta, and my pinky toe in Beverly Hills.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

