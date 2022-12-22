Cynthia Bailey Is Returning To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta As A “Friend” Of The Show

If you were missing Cynthia Bailey on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, wait no longer. The former RHOA peach holder recently confirmed that she is returning to the beloved Bravo show, but only as a friend of the cast. Cynthia first appeared on the Atlanta-based series back in Season 3. She was getting ready to marry Peter Thomas (yep, THAT Peter Thomas), going through financial struggles, trying to resurge her career as a runway model, and balancing her family life. Cynthia’s first few seasons started out slow as she was trying to find her footing among the group of ladies. Eventually, Cynthia found her “backbone,” as some like to call it, and really became a driving force (aka force multiplier, as Carlos King and Eboni K. Williams, like to say.)

Cynthia departed the show after RHOA Season 13. She had just married Mike Hill and was living out in LA in support of Mike’s broadcasting career. After less than two years of marriage, Cynthia and Mike called it quits earlier this year. The couple has voiced their love for each other publicly after the divorce and maintained that nothing salacious happened. With their divorce came Cynthia’s return back to the ATL, and with that comes her return to RHOA.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Hopes NeNe Leakes And Andy Cohen Will Reconcile

“I can say that I am going to play with the girls a little bit this season, maybe some future seasons,” Cynthia told Jays Reality Blog, per ShowBiz CheatSheet. “But only as a friend.” YES! There was something that felt off about last season, and the reason was Cynthia’s absence. Yes, she may not be the most drama-filled Housewife there is, but as NeNe Leakes once said–“Cynthia, she knows how to read.” And that’s precisely what some of the newbies need in their lives.

Plus, we can’t let RHOA flop like the Real Housewives of New York did… sorry, someone had to say it.

Cynthia added, “It’s looking that way [that I’ll be a friend to the show.]” Cynthia also stated there are “a few more weeks of filming,” and she keeps “getting invited to some of their events.”

I’m hopeful! It doesn’t seem like Cynthia will be featured throughout the entire season because this news was just revealed. However, we will likely see Cynthia a lot during the second half of the season during big group scenes. Or who knows? Bravo could totally surprise us and really throw Cynthia in the mix the last few weeks just because. Although they say it “has to make sense,” we all know there are several moments on the Real Housewives that don’t make sense, yet we roll with it.

Cynthia was reportedly joined by Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and first-season Housewife Deshawn Snow. According to The RHOA Tea twitter acount, the ladies were seen filming with Shereé Whitfield. How FUN! I love this new and refreshed Bravo!

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT CYNTHIA’S RETURN? WHO ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE RETURN?

[Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images]