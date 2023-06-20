Will Cynthia Bailey Join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

For many Real Housewives, this show either put them on the map or gave them a massive resurgence in popularity. Some cast members have even admitted that this is the most booked and most busy they’ve ever been since being on the Real Housewives. So it only makes sense why some wouldn’t want to leave.

There’s always controversy surrounding a popular Housewife’s exit. Primarily, everyone wants to know whether they quit or did they get the boot. It’s always been part of the discourse, but it really picked up when major players like NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge all exited their shows around the same time.

And shortly after their departures, more shocking exits came too, like Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey’s. However, the latter reality star will be making her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend later this season. And after tasting the Housewives Kool-aid again, the former Georgia peach hints at a possible Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feature too.

Will Cynthia be part of the RHOBH cast?

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Cynthia spoke about some of the RHOBH girls and if she’d ever consider joining their group of friends.

“Well, you know what? It’s so funny,” Cynthia started. “I actually know a lot of the ladies. Garcelle [Beauvais] and I go back from like modeling days. And Sutton [Stracke] and Crystal [Kung-Minkkoff] and I connected at Bravocon.”

“So I’ve been hanging out with the diamonds a little bit.”

When the hosts pointed out that Cynthia’s connection to multiple RHOBH stars could be her way onto the show, she recommended we don’t get too carried away.

“I dipped my big toe in Atlanta and my pinky toe in Beverly Hills,” she joked.

One may think that if you’ve filmed the Real Housewives in one location, you’re prepped for them all. However, despite Cynthia’s 10 years on the show, she did admit to one difference.

“Beverly Hills… the ladies are rich, rich,” she said while laughing. “It’s a lot more money; I mean, some of the events, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m Dorothy, and I’m not in Kansas anymore. I am in Beverly Hills.’”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

