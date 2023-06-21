Teresa Giudice Shuts Down Rumors Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is in Trouble

Reality TV marriages are always a bit volatile, and it seems the Real Housewives in particular are just cursed. Teresa Giudice for example was divorced once. After divorcing, she wanted to take things slow with her next major partner, Luis Ruelas.

Well, regardless of how slowly things were taken, Tre and Luis ended up getting married. But it feels like the more we learn about Luis, the more we feel this marriage is a bad idea. While there’s always more to a relationship than what a person sees on the outside, Luis just seems to be a walking red flag.

With everything that went down on Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, reports started circulating that the Giudice/Ruelas marriage was in trouble. The more Luis was around, the more his true colors seemed to show. The signs were there, or so it seemed.

Are Teresa and Luis okay?

Teresa took to her podcast, Namaste B$tches to dispel any rumors. Teresa’s cohost, Melissa Pfeister brought it up, saying, “They’re trying to say that … your marriage is like, shaky.” Teresa didn’t hesitate in responding, “Yeah, that—there’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.”

She further emphasized her point, saying, “I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it.” Melissa further joked, “In the bedroom!” The two joked and Teresa ended the discussion by saying, “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know.”

We don’t have much of a reason to believe that Teresa would be lying here. Although, I’m sure plenty of fans wished she were lying. Luis just seems like a shady guy, and the way he treats Teresa feels questionable. But ultimately, it’s her life to live.

