‘I Can Imagine Anything’: Andy Cohen Teases Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast Changes

Real Housewives of New Jersey is definitely at a crossroads. Teresa Giudice has no relationship with her brother Joe Gorga. She’s done playing nice with Melissa Gorga as a result of that fallout. And Luis Ruelas is in the background terrorizing everyone with his pseudo-inspirational quotes and threats about Bo Dietl. Truly, it’s wild to imagine where the show goes from here.

Andy Cohen is one person who has been a central viewer of the Giudice and Gorga family drama for years. After the RHONJ Season 13 reunion, even Andy seemed to agree that both parties need some time apart before they come back together, if ever. While it makes sense from a family dynamic, it does beg the question of what’s going to happen with the cast next season.

Daddy Andy is all about teasing us. As we say goodbye to a wild season of RHONJ, the Bravo boss is ready to add fuel to the speculation fire when it comes to the Season 14 cast. Andy spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the finale of RHONJ Season 13 and what he thinks will happen from here.

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s uncertain future

(l-r): Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga / Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Andy was obviously asked his opinion about whether or not he thought Teresa, Melissa, or both would be ousted from RHONJ next season. “I can imagine anything,” Andy teased. Well, he better not imagine some things — like putting the show on pause. Bravo better not pull a Real Housewives of New York because they can’t figure out its direction. I need Jersey in my life on a regular rotation.

While he’s unsure of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 cast, Andy acknowledged that it’s “hard” to imagine the show without both MelGo and Tre. However, the two are at such a toxic place; it’s equally as hard to imagine how they both could coexist on a TV show without some serious family therapy. Well, if you think back to the days of the Wakile family on the show, family therapy didn’t work out so well for them, either.

