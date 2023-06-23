Kim Zolciak Meets With Reality TV Producer Amid Nasty Divorce

Let’s look at the facts in the Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce. Kroy needs a job but can’t exactly return to football. After meeting Kim, he kind of lost his skills on the field but found new skills being a chauffeur and wig tamer.

Kim cut her teeth on Real Housewives of Atlanta and by all accounts, she was a big part of the show. Not so much a fan favorite, but people were captivated by her blatant display of messiness and seemingly no qualms about it. Her relationship with Kroy spawned a spinoff that was fairly successful and ran for eight seasons.

Now Kim and Kroy are out of money and tensions are high. Kim may or may not have lost a substantial amount through gambling and the simple fact is, they both need to start earning. While she isn’t officially returning to RHOA outside of a Season 15 cameo, Kim is currently “making moves.” She posted an update on her Instagram.

Back in the saddle?

Amid her messy, no-good, nasty, contentious divorce with Kroy – Kim appears to have her eye on the prize. Hopefully, the prize is supporting her children and not getting enough cashola to fly off to Vegas.

This week she shared a photo having a bite and having a chat with reality television producer, Troy VanderHeyden. She captioned the pic, “One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves.”

Troy is behind some well-known shows, so this could be a get for Kim. He’s previously had his hands on The Simple Life, Living Lohan, and The Real World. And Troy seems to have a special spot for Kim because he also popped the photo to his Insta. His caption was, “Finally reunited. I love you sweet, beautiful woman.”

Kim’s working that magic, I see … We’ll have to see how this goes because Kroy has already said he doesn’t want any of his divorce drama playing out on television. Either way, someone needs to bring home the bacon so these people can move on and move out.

