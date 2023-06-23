Teresa Giudice Allegedly Wants To Leave Real Housewives of New Jersey if Melissa Gorga Stays

The Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion was messy and chaotic. Teresa Giudice cut ties with her brother, Joe Gorga. And Teresa was thrilled to be rid of her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Ever since Melissa joined RHONJ, Teresa has been agitated. And during the reunion, Teresa accused her brother and Melissa of helping land her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in jail.

The reunion was so difficult that Andy nearly walked off. “The level — I won’t even say vitriol, I’ll say hate — between Teresa and Melissa. The gloves are off. I’ve never seen anything like it,” the host said.

Andy denied that the show is on pause so casting issues can be addressed. Now Teresa and Melissa’s camps are weighing in on the matter. OK! Magazine has all the details.

Since Teresa and Melissa refuse to film together, Bravo has a large problem on their hands. Even bigger than Teresa’s towering wedding hair. Andy recently “pleaded the fifth” about whether Teresa or Melissa would be kicked off the show.

A source close to Teresa said, “People say Teresa has always thought she should have a spinoff.” The insider claimed that the “OG” would “love” to have a show centered around her four daughters and her marriage to Luis Ruelas.

The source continued, “Teresa wants to leave if Melissa stays. Producers have halted production on Season 14 and don’t know when they’ll start filming because of cast conflicts, including [the one between] Teresa and Melissa.”

As for Melissa, she would also like her own show. “She’s not having fun anymore [on RHONJ],” another insider said. “She’s given it her all for years and feels she can do it by herself with her family and break out on her own.”

I guess we hunker down with some sprinkle cookies and wait to find out who will stay on RHONJ.

