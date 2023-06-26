Drew Sidora Focused On ‘Being Strong’ for Kids Despite ‘Pain’ of Divorce

When Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers first met Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, there were already red flags. Ralph disappeared for three days in Tampa with no explanation. And he ignored his wife’s attempts to contact him. Last season, he also had an assistant who wanted to give him a massage.

Drew filed for divorce from Ralph in spectacular style. She raced to the courthouse on March 1, 2023, and beat him to the punch by an hour. Sanya Richards-Ross should be proud of her RHOA co-star.

She later amended her divorce petition. Drew accused Ralph of being a “serial cheater and adulterer.” Well, duh. She also alleged in the court documents that Ralph abused her financially, and mentally, and even got “physically aggressive.” Now Drew shared how she is putting their children first amid their divorce. People has the details.

Doing it all for her kids

Drew and Ralph share an eight-year-old son, Machai, and a two-year-old daughter, Aniya. Drew also has a 12-year-old son named Josiah.

“My kids keep me busy and I find myself being really strong for them. Because I don’t want them to come out of this, I guess tainted or affected negatively,” Drew explained. “So just trying to keep some level of normalcy for them. And that’s been a great distraction for me as well. Just making sure that I’m pouring everything I have into them during this time,” she added.

The actress and singer knows that her heartache plays out in her new music. “A lot of people feel my heart and the pain that I was going through at that time. Because I was really in the studio when things were happening,” Drew said.

Drew also took a sly dig at Ralph in her RHOA tagline. “Forget the gaslight, I’m taking the spotlight,” she said in the opening. Drew’s estranged husband, Tampa Ralph, was accused of gaslighting his wife.

I’m glad that Drew is moving on. Now if we could just get the truth about Tampa. Where is famed private investigator Bo Dietl when you need him?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD THAT DREW IS DIVORCING RALPH? WHO IS YOUR FAVE RHOA PEACH THIS SEASON?