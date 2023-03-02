Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Drew Sidora Claims Husband Ralph Pittman Is A “Serial Cheater” In Amended Divorce Filing

In probably the least surprising Real Housewives couples news ever, Drew Sidora filed for divorce from her husband, Ralph “I was in Tampa” Pittman. And she did it in the pettiest way possible by racing to the courts to be the one to file first. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star beat him to it with only an hour to spare. It seems as though our girl Drew has been practicing her speed after that poor showing on the track in Jamaica.

Now People is reporting that Drew has already amended her divorce filing to reflect what we have all suspected Tampa Ralph to be: a cheater. Unfortunately, her claim of him being a “serial cheater and adulterer” isn’t the worst of her allegations against him. Drew also wrote in the filing that he abused her mentally, financially, and even got “physically aggressive” with her.

Drew, who has two children with Ralph and one from a previous relationship, said in her initial filing that her their marriage was “irrevocably broken.” The amended complaint stated that Drew “simply cannot take [Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

Some of the allegations detailed in the court documents allege that Tampa Ralph committed “repeated uncondoned adultery during the marriage” and even “allowed his multiple paramours to have direct contact” with Drew. Supposedly so that they could “flaunt” their relationships with him. Eek.

One example Drew gave in the complaint was that a woman had “the unmitigated gall and audacity” to screenshot and send “‘sexting’ messages directly” to her and Ralph. Yep, that is some unmitigated gall and audacity if I’ve ever seen it! When Drew confronted Ralph with the messages, she claimed that he requested they attend marriage counseling. She said he even “professed his love” for her.

The filing continues by alleging that Ralph’s “cruel treatment” had “accelerated and gotten progressively worse” last month. During one disagreement, Drew claimed that Ralph allegedly “grabbed her cell phone out of her hand” which caused her “to fall to the floor.” She added that he then “literally peeled the phone out” of her hand “aggressively.”

Drew continued by saying that when she asked for her phone, Ralph yelled at her that he paid the phone bill and the phone was therefore his. Drew called 911 and when the police failed to show up, Drew ended up getting a new phone.

RELATED: Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman Share Her Son’s Reaction To Ralph Not Adopting Him

Due to Ralph’s alleged behavior, Drew wrote in her filing that it has led her to have “a reasonably justified apprehension for her emotional health, and for the mental and emotional health” of their children. The actress and reality tv star included that she “considered filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order” against Ralph. Additionally, she wanted to go with her kids to Chicago where they “could feel safe.”

As if all this wasn’t bad enough, Drew is also alleging that Ralph has been “financially abusive” throughout their marriage. One incident included Ralph withdrawing a “large sum of money” from her business account over multiple days during the week of Feb. 13, 2023. Drew claimed that Ralph “has asserted himself” into all of her business affairs, and has taken control of all of her “business and personal finances.”

Documents show that Ralph had access to her business funds and spent more than “at least fifty percent (50%) or more of all income” that Drew earned during the marriage. Drew claims that this was under “the guise of paying household bills.” She’s also said that Ralph “squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars” of a personal injury settlement received by Drew.

The filing went on to say that Drew “is certain that her income has paid most of the household bills throughout the duration” of their marriage. She also noted that Ralph “has wiggled his way into every work project” Drew has done to try and stay on camera [for RHOA and elsewhere] “as much as possible.”

Prior to Drew’s new filing, Ralph told People of his divorce, “Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Drew had some words of her own for People. “After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love. Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly. In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings,” she said.

In Ralph’s filing, he listed the divorce as contested, which Drew claims was in an effort to “strike first” in divorce court “to embarrass and humiliate” her, the amended documents stated. Additionally, the couple is at odds as to their date of separation. Ralph listed it as February 19, 2023, and Drew claimed it was February 23rd. Her petition also noted that “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between them.

To further complicate matters, both Drew and Ralph want custody of their children. Ralph is requesting joint legal and physical custody. Drew asked for joint legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody.

She also asked to continue living in their home and doesn’t want to be responsible for paying any of Ralph’s debts. Finally, Drew requested that Ralph pay his share of child support. The complaint stated that Ralph “should not be entitled to any alimony or spousal support” from her due to his “repeated and condoned adultery.” Amen to that!

The couple married in 2014 and their marital issues were on full display when she joined the cast of RHOA in 2020. Multiple storylines revolved around Ralph’s suspicious activity with other women, all of which Ralph denied on the show.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DREW’S LATEST FILING? DID YOU THINK THEY WOULD LAST? DO YOU BELIEVE RALPH IS A CHEATER?

[Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images]