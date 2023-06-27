Jen Shah Completed Anger Management Course While in Prison

I don’t know about you, but I cannot wait for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to return. I never want to hear about Heather Gay’s misfit black eye ever again, but it will be refreshing to revisit our lady friends in Utah.

Speaking of lady friends in Utah, one friend, in particular, had to relocate to Texas. Because that’s where her jail cell is. Jen Shah is serving some time for grifting the elderly, but she’s making the most out of her prison experience.

Hashtag ZenJen

According to Page Six, in about five years we’re going to meet #ZenJen. It’s nice to have things to look forward to, I guess. While Jenny from the Cell Block works to make the prison yard glamorous, she’s also managing her anger.

Jen’s rep, Chris Giovanni said she’s feeling “healthy” with all of the new tools she has to control her temper. “Through journaling, homework, audio lessons and the two hour weekly group sessions/class, I learned more about what anger is, where it comes from, and healthy ways to respond and react that are safe and beneficial,” Jen shared.

During this journey to peace, Jen realized a few things. “Challenging unhelpful beliefs” was a crucial tactic used to manifest different results of a stressful situation. She explained, “I learned you can have the same activating event but get a different outcome using the tools we learned and implemented each week.” Coach Shah probably wished she had these tools when they lived in the chalet rented with money from scammed old folks.

She added that Rational Self-analysis is another “tool” she uses to navigate bad moments. “In reflection, I could have used this on RHOSLC. Even though class has ended, I will be carrying around my RSA worksheet in case I run into conflict while here.” Something tells me “conflict” in jail would vastly differ from “conflict” in front of cameras and multiple witnesses.

Jen continued, “Ultimately, I can’t control what others will do, but I can control how I choose to respond and react with the tools I learned in class…#ZenJen. During this important course, Jen also studied “women and anger,” “anger responses,” “bottling it up” and “anger and other people.” No word on whether or not Kyle Richards and her sisters were included as examples.

This sounds like it should be a class offered by Bravo prior to signing any contract related to performing on reality television. Hopefully, Jen and everyone around Jen will be pleased with the results.

TELL US – WHAT OTHER CLASSES SHOULD JEN TAKE IN JAIL? DO YOU SEE HER MAKING A RETURN TO TELEVISION?