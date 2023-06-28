‘Oh Lord She Made It Back’: Karen Huger Shades Robyn Dixon’s Real Housewives of Potomac Return

Karen Huger, the Grand Dame of Real Housewives of Potomac, is a definite highlight of the show. Being fabulous is exhausting, but someone has to do it.

The Grand Dame also has a sharp tongue and quick wit. Her iconic phrases will linger in the air long after RHOP is nothing but a memory. This is why it gives me great pleasure to see any Karen sound byte because we know her shade wrapped in sequins isn’t too far away. Before we begin Season 8, Karen gives us a taste of what she’s been thinking during their break. Spoiler alert: Robyn Dixon somehow made it back.

Karen is locked and loaded

Fans of RHOP will have a lot to catch up on when it premieres its eighth season. Karen chatted with ET at the 2023 BET Awards. She gave some insight into what we can expect when the ladies return.

Season 7 was weird, let’s be blunt. For some reason, Candiace Dillard’s husband was put in the hot seat because he was nice to Gizelle Bryant. And Robyn’s husband Juan Dixon was relatively unscathed as he continued to cheat behind her back. Robyn also fell out of favor with viewers. She neglected to discuss Juan on the show. She did allow fans to pay for her podcast to hear the dirt, and it didn’t go over too well.

Juan also lost his job, another embarrassment for Robyn. CBS Sports advised his spot was “marred” by a blackmail lawsuit involving an assistant coach on Juan’s staff. Allegedly Lucian Brownlee, “sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.”

“Messy girls” coming in hot

Karen said despite Robyn’s failure to keep her personal life on the show, she got a contract for Season 8. “Robyn made it back and the show is great. The girls are, per usual, messy as heck.”

She added, “Always loving to come for the Grande Dame as they so charmingly call me -but won’t call themselves that too. But, you know, it’s a great show. It’s been a great opportunity. And this year, you’ll see a little Dame — the brand from the Grande Dame — expand in such a way that it’s a powerful Black moment.”

“I try to stay out of legal matters. You know, I’m not immune to it, and I stood by my husband through those matters. But I’m a praying woman. [And] I wish [Juan] well in that arena but also, my heart goes out to the young man,” Karen shared about Juan’s issues.

Karen continued, “And that is why it’s in court and we’re gonna wait [to see] what they have to say. I don’t know but I’m wishing everyone the best and healing from this because I’m a mama bear. Whatever I do, kids are number one. Trusting our children’s institutions to educate them and have people around them be trusted it’s very important.”

It’s a good thing Juan Dixon isn’t here right now. See you in Season 8!

