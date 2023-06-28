Raquel Leviss ‘In Talks’ to Return to Pump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is filming for Season 11, but there’s one little thing missing. No, not the sparse patch of hair above Tom Sandoval’s upper lip. The other main player in the Scandoval drama is nowhere to be found, and now people are wondering if she will ever come out of hiding.

Raquel Leviss has been in a facility taking care of her mental health since the Season 10 reunion wrapped. The only proof of life is the postcards she sends to Ariana Madix’s house adorned with lightning bolts and Hello Kitty stickers. While it appears everyone else has signed their name on the dotted line, Raquel’s tv contract remains signature free. Us Weekly has the details.

BIG bucks or self-care?

Are Tom and Raquel still together? Will anyone in the greater West Hollywood location film with Sandoval? Is Tom Schwartz back from Mars and walking around whilst staring at the ground? Mystery surrounds the brand-new season and Raquel’s participation is one big question mark.

Insiders close to the situation said, “Raquel is currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show.” Well, that’s fair. She went from non-factor to the most hated reality star ever in about 15 minutes, so surely it was a rough ride.

They added Raquel is “still getting treatment at the mental health facility and that continues to be her priority.” Additionally, “nothing has been confirmed yet other than the fact that she’s in negotiations about returning [to the Bravo reality series].”

She wants the money, honey. Truth is, Raquel could probably name her price after Scandoval. It’s easy to assume the network and production are frothing at the mouth to get her back. Since she’s been out of sight since April, Raquel technically has some wiggle room to negotiate a big deal. A large paycheck in her direction would CERTAINLY make other cast members salty.

Regardless, we’ll find out soon enough and keep you posted.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAQUEL IS HOLDING OUT FOR MONEY? DO YOU THINK THERE IS A CHANCE SHE REALLY WON’T RETURN TO THE SHOW?