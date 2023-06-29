Andy Cohen Praises ‘Best Job in the World’ At Bravo

It’s the battle of hosts, but who do you think is coming out on top?

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest (who are both friends) have been at the center of the entertainment hosting circle for quite some time. Of course, Ryan dates back to the original version of American Idol, while Andy has been hosting Watch What Happens Live since 2009. Either way, both have pursued other projects. Andy hosts the Real Housewives reunions and other television specials and series, and Seacrest was hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan from 2017-2023.

He took a few months off after his departure in February, but recently, he’s decided to throw his hat back in the ring. He announced on social media on June 27 that we would replace Pat Sajak on the Wheel of Fortune. “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he wrote.

Some viewers felt the network’s replacement was the right fit. After all, Ryan is a seasoned vet in the field. However, others felt Andy, who has expressed his interest in the role, would’ve been the superior option. But according to Andy, he’s doing just fine.

Andy is “booked and blessed”

In a clip posted to social media, a paparazzi catches up with Andy on the streets in NYC and chats him up about Ryan’s new gig.

“It seemed like it was gonna happen,” he said, throwing his hands up.

Even though he formerly said hosting the show would be his “dream job,” the WWHL host doesn’t seem to be too upset about the decision.

“By the way, I have eight jobs, including the best job on television at Bravo,” he declared. “So, I’m booked and blessed.”

The paparazzi asked about the exclusion Andy has experienced when being referred to as a late-night talk show host. Despite that, the father of two continued sharing about how much he loves what he does for work and that he doesn’t “give a sh*t.”

“I’m on my own list, and I’m happy to be on it.”

