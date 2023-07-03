Here’s Why Kevin Jonas’ Wife Danielle Turned Down Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kevin Jonas recently revealed his wife, Danielle Jonas, was asked to join the Bravo fam but politely declined.

It’s no shocker to anyone that Bravo and the producers of the Real Housewives have tried to cast big-ticket names before. It seems like a no-brainer, given the immense amount of love this franchise receives. At times they’ve been successful. Just look at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for crying out loud. And other times, they tried but failed to miss the mark. Paula Abdul, LisaRaye McCoy, and Vanessa Bryant are just a few celebs who have all claimed to have turned the iconic franchise down.

And next, you can add Jonas to that list. Yep, Radio Disney, Year 3000, boyband Jonas. The singer chatted alongside his wife recently and shared some juicy behind-the-scenes bits about their almost return to reality TV.

Kevin’s wife Danielle turned down RHONJ

During a recent episode of the Lady Gang podcast, Kevin and Danielle revealed that she was asked to join the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Of course, the Jonas family isn’t new to reality television. Their own series, Married to Jonas, aired on E! From 2012-2013. During their interview, when the conversation turned to reality television, Danielle shared she’d return, but not on the Real Housewives.

“That is so funny!” Danielle said right before Kevin revealed that the producers did ask her to join. “I was asked! she said. But I think I would die in it. I think they would kill me.”

Kevin had a different take, adding that he believes his wife “can hold her own,” even though Danielle disagreed. “I probably would sit there just laughing,” she said.

But in the end, the couple said they declined the opportunity because filming would’ve been “too much.” Danielle did say she’d “rather [reboot] Married to Jonas” rather than filming the Real Housewives.

TELL US – DO YOU KNOW MUCH ABOUT DANIELLE JONAS? WOULD YOU HAVE LIKED TO SEE HER STAR ON RHONJ?