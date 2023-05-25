Joe Jonas Admits He Was ‘So Jealous’ He Cried When Brother Nick Jonas Got Job on The Voice

What? Joe Jonas recently went on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and talked the past. Well, actually all three Jonas Brothers were there so they probably discussed this topic in confidence before. What was it? The Voice judge casting.

Joe indicated he was envious that Nick Jonas got the gig (as Nick listens in). Joe had been a judge on The Voice Australian Edition so he knew the process, but it sounds like it hit him hard when Nick was chosen. Nick expressed that they’ve always been very supportive of each other’s careers in the biz so this must have been uncharacteristic of Joe.

His tears

He found out at a Fleetwood Mac concert saying, “I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to Landslide.” Yeah, that’s not supportive. He went on, “It was bittersweet, of course, ’cause I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed ’cause I want that f’ing gig!” There will be other gigs, Joe. It’s okay. Actually, I hope The Voice calls now so he can see how silly he was.

Maybe it was the shock after he’d done The Voice Australia? He said, “I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, ‘what the f?’” To counter that thought he added, “But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great.” He sure did. Did you doubt him for a second?

Better wipe those tears Joe because it’s show business. It’s not even that your inadequate – it’s life. To add, this isn’t even the first job they’ve both vied for, and I’m guessing it’s not the last. They both auditioned for the same role in Wicked the movie.

What if one would have got it? Seeing as Nick has considerably more Broadway experience than Joe, would Nick have cried of jealousy? Hoping not. It’s okay to cry, but it’s okay to be selfless too.

Both brothers already have a lot going on. And with the new album out, they will be joining together (+ modest Kevin) later this year on tour. As for The Voice, it went on hiatus with Blake exiting and Reba entering for Season 24.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE SEEING THE JONAS BROS ON TOUR? DID YOU LISTEN TO DAX’S PODCAST? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THEIR SIBLING LOVE/RIVALRY?